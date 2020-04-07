|
|
NORTHWOOD - Shain Michael Jandebeur, 28 years old, died unexpectedly at work from heart issues on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at SubCom in Newington. He was born on August 18, 1991; the son of Timothy K. and Wendy Shaw Jandebeur.
He graduated from Coe-Brown Northwood Academy with honors and currently worked at SubCom. He was an avid New England Sports fan and loved the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots. He loved attending the games here and in other states.
Shain is survived by his parents, Timothy and Wendy Jandebeur; his brothers, Trevor Jandebeur and CJ Stokham; his sister, Allyssa Jandebeur; and his grandparents, Sue and Ed Stokham. He is predeceased by his Uncle Bill Shaw who lived with the family for many years.
Shain will be missed by his family, his friends and co-workers at SubCom, his friends in Northwood and those from Coe-Brown and Northwood School.
Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rad, Rt. 4, Lee, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020