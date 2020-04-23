|
SOMERSWORTH - On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Shari Lynn Duke, daughter of Bubba and Debi Duke and sister of Amy Duke, left this world after a long and courageous battle with addiction at the age of 43.
Shari had many friends and acquaintances who truly loved her outgoing and bubbly personality and spontaneous ways of making everything fun, and silly but always unforgettable. Shari truly loved family gatherings where she spent time with her Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins and their children. Shari was always drawn to the children of her friends and family and was known as Auntie Shari by many. For the past year Shari enjoyed working at the Wendy's in Epping, N.H., where she loved both the employees and customers like another family. Wendy's supported her unconditionally.
Shari is survived by many Aunts and Uncles and several cousins that will miss her. Shari was predeceased by her Meme and Pepe Joe and Lorraine Vaillancourt and by her Nana and Grampy Alfred and Elaine Duke along with her Uncle Richard.
Shari's infectious smile and recognizable voice will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. Shari touched many lives during her time with us and the memories will continue to live on bringing a smile to the faces of those who shared time with her.
SERVICES: Due to Covid-19 Virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Memorial donations may be made to Strafford Nutrition Meals on Wheels, 25 Bartlett Ave., Somersworth, NH 03878.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020