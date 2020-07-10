1/
Sharon C. Rich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARMINGTON - Sharon C. Rich, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Born in Norwalk, Conn. on July 1, 1950, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Concetta Colandrea of Westport, Conn.

She is survived by her husband, David of Farmington; son, Justin and his partner, Beth, of Rochester, N.H.; daughter, Christina Craft and her husband, Sean, of Portsmouth, R.I.; son, Anthony of Farmington; and five grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Anthony and Christina Colandrea, her parents, and grandson Anthony David Rich.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved