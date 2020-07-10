FARMINGTON - Sharon C. Rich, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Born in Norwalk, Conn. on July 1, 1950, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Concetta Colandrea of Westport, Conn.



She is survived by her husband, David of Farmington; son, Justin and his partner, Beth, of Rochester, N.H.; daughter, Christina Craft and her husband, Sean, of Portsmouth, R.I.; son, Anthony of Farmington; and five grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her grandparents, Anthony and Christina Colandrea, her parents, and grandson Anthony David Rich.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store