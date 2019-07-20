|
DOVER - Sharon Starr (Karmeris) Ames, 71, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Sharon was born in Dover and graduated from Dover High School in 1965.
Sharon and her husband, Ken, raised their five children in Dover, later moving to Berwick, Maine and then Hudson, Fla.
Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis over 30 years ago, Sharon remained positive and hopeful that there would be a cure that would benefit her and others someday.
Sharon enjoyed playing scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, and watching Andy Griffith re-runs. Sharon was thoughtful and compassionate and enjoyed spending time with family and friends and hearing about their daily lives.
Sharon is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth W. Ames, parents William and Kathryn Karmeris, two children Susan Ames and Charles (Wesley) Ames, and brother in-law Carlton Spencer.
Sharon is survived by her sister Lynne Spencer of Rollinsford, N.H.; daughter Jennifer Scott and her husband Michael of Dayton, Maine; son Richard (Rick) Ames of Sharpsburg, Ga.; daughter Deborah Rodgers and her husband Mark of Center Ossipee, N.H.; and daughter-in-law Mary Ames of Ocala, Fla.; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A special thank you to Sharon's cousins Paula (Gregorakos) Dubois and Peter Gregorakos for their weekly visits with Sharon over the past three years while she was residing at St. Ann Rehab and Nursing in Dover.
SERVICES: A private service will be held at a later date. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 20 to July 23, 2019