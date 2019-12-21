Home

Shaunnalyssa Meiklejohn
Shaunnalyssa Meiklejohn


1998 - 2019
Shaunnalyssa Meiklejohn Obituary
FARMINGTON - Shaunnalyssa Meiklejohn, 21, of Paulson Road, died peacefully at Frisbie Memorial Hospital Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Shaunnalyssa was born March 30, 1998 in Portsmouth, NH. She was raised by her Grandmother in Fremont, N.H. and has lived in Farmington for the past few years.

Shaunnalyssa graduated from Exeter High School and recently received her certification as a phlebotomist. She enjoyed being a mother and loved to do arts and crafts with her daughter Madison.

Members of her family include her daughter, Madison Kristen Patrick of Farmington; her grandparents, Linda Christie of Farmington and Donald and Therese Lesperance of Rochester; her father, Shawn Meiklejohn and wife Holly of Farmington; her brother, Derek Gilbert and partner Ashley Greene of Rochester; her aunts Lisa Clark and partner John Daneke of Rochester, Holly White and husband Jack of Strafford; and her Uncle Donald Lesperance Jr. and his wife Leeann of Sanbornville. Shaunnalyssa's family also included many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Shaunnalyssa was predeceased by her mother, Kristen Lesperance and her brother, Nicholas Maynes.

The family would like to give special thanks to My Turn organization in Rochester for all they have done for Shaunnalyssa.

SERVICES: At the family's request services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to My Turn, 1 Winter St., Suite 1, Rochester, NH 03867. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019
