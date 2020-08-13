ROCHESTER - Sheena Lyn Wiggin, 35, of Rochester, N.H., passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born February 7, 1985 a daughter of Susan Strebel and late father Richard D. Wiggin.



Sheena was a 2003 graduate of Noble High School and a 2009 graduate of Mt. Washington College. Sheena was raised in Lebanon, Maine by her mother Susan and stepfather Joel Dockham on a farm. If you were looking for Sheena as a child, she was either in the barn, pasture or on the back of her horses. She always found peace and serenity with her horses and shared her knowledge, passion and love for them with her children.



Sheena had an amazing work ethic; she was focused on the goals she set for herself and believed if you wanted something you worked hard for it. Her children Nautica and Dylan Wiggin and Cameron Sardinha were her world, she loved them with everything that she had.



Sheena will be sadly missed by her family, Sean Sardinha who had a special place in her heart and many dear friends she made throughout her life.



In addition to her parents and children, Sheena is survived by her sister Crystal, brother in-law Paul, niece and nephew Sophie and Joshua Chiasson, brother Richard L. Wiggin, sister Samantha Jo, nephew Jacoby and stepmother Jennifer Dockham.



Sheena also leaves behind many loved extended family members from the Wiggin, Roy and Dockham families.



Sheena was predeceased by her father Richard, Nana and Papa Audrey and Lester Wiggin, Pepere Jerry Roy, aunt Joanne Parnham, uncle Robert Roy, aunt Anne Hebbard and cousin Alan Comtois.



SERVICES: A private family service will be held.







