Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Potter


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Potter Obituary
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Shirley Ann Potter, 86, of Morgan Road died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester after a brief illness.

She was born May 30, 1933 in Lawrence, Mass., the daughter of the late Robert and Anita (Drouin) Wilcox. She has resided in this area for 20 years and had worked as a sales associate for Sears Company. Shirley enjoyed needlecrafts. She spent many years camping at Pine Acres in Berwick, Maine. She enjoyed taking day trips with friends and family. She also loved selling tickets, volunteering and especially attending the many functions with her friends at Tara Estates.

The widow of Robert Potter she is survived by sons, Robert, Jr. and his companion Kathy Landry, Ronald and his companion Joan Finocchiaro, Scott and his companion Lori Kimbal, and Lewis and his wife Heather; daughter, Carol Sattley and her companion, Joseph Gesmundo; several grandchildren; great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at a later date (due to restrictions of Covid-19) at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Barrington, NH.

Arrangements are under the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, NH.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -