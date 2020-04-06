|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Shirley Ann Potter, 86, of Morgan Road died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester after a brief illness.
She was born May 30, 1933 in Lawrence, Mass., the daughter of the late Robert and Anita (Drouin) Wilcox. She has resided in this area for 20 years and had worked as a sales associate for Sears Company. Shirley enjoyed needlecrafts. She spent many years camping at Pine Acres in Berwick, Maine. She enjoyed taking day trips with friends and family. She also loved selling tickets, volunteering and especially attending the many functions with her friends at Tara Estates.
The widow of Robert Potter she is survived by sons, Robert, Jr. and his companion Kathy Landry, Ronald and his companion Joan Finocchiaro, Scott and his companion Lori Kimbal, and Lewis and his wife Heather; daughter, Carol Sattley and her companion, Joseph Gesmundo; several grandchildren; great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at a later date (due to restrictions of Covid-19) at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Barrington, NH.
Arrangements are under the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, NH.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020