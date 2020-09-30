BARRRINGTON - Shirley Gibb Haley, 93, formerly of Oak Hill Road, Barrington, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Watson Fields Assisted Living Home, in Dover, N.H. Born June 4, 1927, in Barrington, N.H., she was the daughter of Albert Witham and Margueritte (Witham) Colby.
She was a graduate of Spaulding High School. She married Neil H. Gibb, and raised five children; Richard, Linda, Susan, Joanne, and Jonathan. She had many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every one of them.
In 1977, Shirley married Dwight Haley. They owned and operated "The Village Barn" (from Dwight's childhood home, in Barrington, N.H.). Shirley also was one of the last of the telephone operators that serviced Barrington, taught Barrington's first Kindergarten (with her mother, Margueritte), and was a hard-working, successful Tupperware Dealer. Shirley was a former member of The Barrington Congregational Church, The Women's Club, and the Historical Society, where she acted as the Correspondence Secretary.
Shirley enjoyed all of her friends, especially those who attended "The Breakfast Club" and "The Dinner Club", a weekly gathering.
Shirley leaves behind, her son, Richard Gibb and wife Catherine; daughter Linda (Gibb) LaRoche and husband Bob; daughter Susan (Gibb) Bennett and husband Bernie; and daughter Joanne (Gibb) Kelley and husband Dennis. She also leaves her cherished sister, Alberta Calef St. Cyr.
Shirley was predeceased by her husbands, Neil Gibb and Dwight Haley, her sisters Gloria Main and Betty Seaver, her son Jonathan Neil Gibb, and great-grandson Parker Neil Higgins.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Barrington Historical Society, c/o E. Hayes, 648 Franklin Pierce Hwy., Barrington, NH 03825, or Watson Fields, 201 Watson Rd., Dover, NH 03820. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
