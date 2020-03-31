Home

Shirley Gray Adamovich Obituary
DURHAM - Shirley Gray Adamovich, 92, longtime resident of Durham, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Shirley was born on May 8, 1927, in Pepperell, Mass., to Willard and Carrie (Shattuck) Gray.

Shirley served in the Women's Air Force from 1949-1952. She flew with MATS bringing home women, children and other personnel involved in the Berlin Airlift, and then extended her service into the Korean War. After leaving the service she attended the University of NH where she completed her B.A. in English Literature & History in 1954, and Simmons College, where she received her M.S. in Library Science in 1955. In 1991 New England College awarded Shirley an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters for her exemplary work as an educator, administrator, and advocate for the cultural humanities in N.H.

Shirley began her career teaching and later moved into administration. She was appointed Assistant State Librarian for N.H., in 1979; State Librarian for N.H., in 1981; Commissioner, State of New Hampshire Department of Cultural Affairs for N.H., in 1985; and Commissioner, National Commission on Libraries and Information Science in 1992. Shirley was a tireless advocate for the humanities and an outstanding public servant.

Shirley, with her husband Frank, moved to Durham in 1968 and built their home themselves, where they have lived for the past 50 years. When not working, Shirley loved spending time with her family, dancing with Frank and, of course, reading. In her retirement, she greatly enjoyed working in her gardens.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Frank Walter Adamovich; her daughter, Carrie Rose Gadbois with her husband Laurence A. Gadbois, of Dover, N.H.; her daughter, Elizabeth Maude Missell with her husband James Harrison Missell, of Annandale, Va.; her step-grandson Laurence A. Gadbois, Jr., of Arlington, Texas; her step-granddaughter Apryl L. Cowper, of Dover, N.H.; her granddaughter Jessica Rose Missell, of Annandale, Va.; four step-great-grandchildren; a nephew, and three nieces.

Published in Fosters from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020
