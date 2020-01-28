|
DURHAM - Shirley J. Ramsay, 88, of Durham, died peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born December 7, 1931, in Erie, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Howard R. Good and Irene (Whipple) Good.
Shirley graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. She was the long time Director of Publications for the University of New Hampshire. Earlier in her career she worked as a television and radio writer for NBC affiliate WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio, as managing editor of The Health Center Journal of the Ohio State University College of Medicine, and of the ACAC Journal of the National Association of College Admissions Counselors. Shirley also wrote and edited several textbook series. She served on the executive committee of the Counsel for the Advancement and Support of Education.
Shirley loved gardening and travel. After university she traveled extensively in Europe while living in Germany and working as a civilian recreation director for the U.S. Army. In retirement she led numerous educational trips in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. She was a member of the Community Church of Durham.
She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, James M. Ramsay. She is survived by her sons, William Ramsay and Jeffrey Ramsay, daughter-in-law Shelly (Slack) Ramsay, and two grandsons, Nicholas and William.
Memorial donations may be made to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests at www.forestsociety.org.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
