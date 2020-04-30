Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Shirley Loubier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Loubier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Loubier


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Loubier Obituary
WASHINGTON, Maine - Today we honor the death and passing to new life in Jesus Christ - Shirley Loubier, 85, of 44 Razorville Rd., Washington, Maine died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her daughter's home following a long fight with severe cancer. Born October 27, 1934 to Mr. Earl and Mrs. Evelee Brown of China, Maine.

Shirley was a retired employee of General Electric factory in Somersworth, N.H.

She was predeceased by her husband Thurman Loubier, her youngest son Steven Short, her oldest sister Dorothy Conant and step-son Terry Loubier.

She is survived by her younger sister Leota Austin and husband George and their children of Turner, Maine; Shirley's children, son James Short, Whitefield, Maine, daughter Sandra M. Kelly and husband Sharon Kelly of Washington, Maine, Sandy's children Eric Howard, Washington, Maine, Jennifer (Howard) Harvey and Yvonne Howard of Waldoboro, Maine. Also surviving are many additional relatives scattered across the United States, including seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren here in Maine, along with many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in St. Mary Cemetery, Dover, N.H.

Shirley's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Beacon Hospice Care Center, in great appreciation for the extended care that Shirley has received during the last 18-plus months from Hospice.

Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home, Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -