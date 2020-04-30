|
|
WASHINGTON, Maine - Today we honor the death and passing to new life in Jesus Christ - Shirley Loubier, 85, of 44 Razorville Rd., Washington, Maine died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her daughter's home following a long fight with severe cancer. Born October 27, 1934 to Mr. Earl and Mrs. Evelee Brown of China, Maine.
Shirley was a retired employee of General Electric factory in Somersworth, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husband Thurman Loubier, her youngest son Steven Short, her oldest sister Dorothy Conant and step-son Terry Loubier.
She is survived by her younger sister Leota Austin and husband George and their children of Turner, Maine; Shirley's children, son James Short, Whitefield, Maine, daughter Sandra M. Kelly and husband Sharon Kelly of Washington, Maine, Sandy's children Eric Howard, Washington, Maine, Jennifer (Howard) Harvey and Yvonne Howard of Waldoboro, Maine. Also surviving are many additional relatives scattered across the United States, including seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren here in Maine, along with many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in St. Mary Cemetery, Dover, N.H.
Shirley's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Beacon Hospice Care Center, in great appreciation for the extended care that Shirley has received during the last 18-plus months from Hospice.
Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home, Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020