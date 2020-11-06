1/1
Shirley Louise Owsley Miles
MILTON MILLS - On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Shirley Louise Owsley Miles, 79, passed away at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Arthur (Art) Miles; her sister Ann Woodman Short; her children, Tracy, Cheryl, Billy (Will), and his wife Sarah; and her grandchildren Hannah, Haley, and Eli. Shirley was also godmother to Lisa Holden, her husband Clay, and their two children Trinity and Maverick.

Shirley was born to her mother Mary E. Woodman in 1941, and grew up in New Castle, N.H. She was a member of New Castle Congregational church. She graduated from Portsmouth High School class of 1959, and later Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass.

Shirley met Art while working at the Dinnerhorn Restaurant in Portsmouth, N.H. They were married in New Castle on July 21, 1964. They moved to Palm Harbor, Fla., in 1990, where they made many lifelong memories. After 30 years in Florida, they moved back north to be closer to her family.

Shirley was an avid reader, a huge Barry Manilow fan, and a gamer. She kept all her retro video games, so she could teach grandkids to play too.

Shirley will be sorely missed by all her friends and family.

SERVICES: There will be a celebration of life, where we can all join together in our love of Shirley, at a later date in New Castle, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone VNA in Rochester, N.H.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
