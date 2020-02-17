|
DOVER - Shirley Mary (Jescovitch) Sable, 78, of Dover, died Saturday, Feb. 8 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a sudden illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Scranton, Penn., on May 20, 1941, she was the daughter of John and Agnes (Kane) Jescovitch.
She was predeceased by her husband John J. Sable Sr.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Carmichael and her husband, Charlie, and grandchildren Kimberlee and Kyle of Dover, N.H.; son Andrew and his wife Aimee, and grandchildren Katelyn, Michaela and Aaron of Epping, N.H.; son John Jr. and his wife, Maria, of Chester, N.H.; two sisters, Helene "Honey" Brayer and Debbie White; a brother, David; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph's Parish, 200 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H., with a gathering afterwards. Guests are invited to wear an item of her favorite color, red.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the National .
