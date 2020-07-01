DOVER - Sidney "Sandy" Nelson Mackey, 73, of Dover Point Road, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Sandy was born on August 30, 1946 in Dover, N.H.; the son of Porter Mackey, Sr. and Viola (O'Hara) Mackey.
He was a Dover High School graduate and worked as a truck driver for Saxonville Lumber. An active longtime member of the Elks Club in Dover. He loved golfing, fishing and skiing; and was an avid Patriot's fan.
Sandy was survived by his wife, Cheryl (Freeman) Mackey; his two sons, Phillip Mackey and Danielle of Dover, Daniel Mackey of Florida; his two daughters, Melinda Breton and Roland of Portsmouth; Marla Wentworth and Scott of Dover; two nieces, Betty Jo Richards and Jeff, Linda Hamilton and Don; two nephews, Jay Mackey and Susan, Chip Mackey and Ann; five grandchildren; many friends and of course his very best friends, Sassy and Chance (his dogs).
SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. A private burial will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home of Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
He was a Dover High School graduate and worked as a truck driver for Saxonville Lumber. An active longtime member of the Elks Club in Dover. He loved golfing, fishing and skiing; and was an avid Patriot's fan.
Sandy was survived by his wife, Cheryl (Freeman) Mackey; his two sons, Phillip Mackey and Danielle of Dover, Daniel Mackey of Florida; his two daughters, Melinda Breton and Roland of Portsmouth; Marla Wentworth and Scott of Dover; two nieces, Betty Jo Richards and Jeff, Linda Hamilton and Don; two nephews, Jay Mackey and Susan, Chip Mackey and Ann; five grandchildren; many friends and of course his very best friends, Sassy and Chance (his dogs).
SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. A private burial will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home of Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.