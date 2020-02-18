|
EAGLE LAKE, Maine - Simone J. (Ouellette) Haggenmiller passed away peacefully at her home in Eagle Lake, Maine on Friday, February 7, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones after a brave battle with cancer. She was born on October 28, 1937 in Salmon Falls, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Romeo and Annie Ouellette.
Simone was married to Guido Haggenmiller for 63 years. They moved from Dover, New Hampshire to Eagle Lake, Maine in 1986.
Simone was survived by her two children, daughter Wanda Downing of Canada, son Alex Haggenmiller and wife Lisa of Eagle Lake, Maine; brother, Robert Ouellette and significant other Jeanette Hyland of Florida; six grandchildren, children of Wanda: Alexia, Chandria, and Jasmin, children of Alex: Shiann, Savana, and Sierra; five great-grandchildren, Zoey, Zarlynn, Zakyra, Stanley, and Toby; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Simone worked at Miller Shoe in Dover, New Hampshire for 20-plus years. She then worked at General Electric with her husband Guido until he retired and they relocated to Maine.
Simone and her husband owned Winterville Lakeview Camps and Campground for 18 years where she cooked meals for all the hunters and their families. Simone devoted her time to the Ladies Of Saint Anne and the church. She loved hunting, fishing, cooking, camping and traveling. She treasured spending time with her family and going to the casinos to test her luck.
Simone was preceded in death by her husband Guido Haggenmiller, mother Annie (Gallant) Ouellette and father Romeo Ouellette, and her brother Jack Ouellette.
Simone was a very caring and loving person; she was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. She was a very passionate person with everything she cared about, especially her family. She and her smile were loved by many and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
SERVICES: There will be no funeral services. Mass will be held at Saint Mary's in Eagle Lake, Maine on February 22 at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow the services. All are welcome.
