GONIC, N.H. - Stanley E. Leavitt, 70, a 45-year resident of Gonic, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, after a sudden decline in health.
Stan was born in Exeter on April 23, 1949 to Harold and Dorothy (Robotham) Leavitt. He lived in Portsmouth Heights and Rye as a boy until they moved to North Hampton.
On Feb 7, 1969 he married the love of his life, Lillian (Choquette) in Hampton Falls. They were married for 36 years and enjoyed many adventures together while traveling around the United States.
Stan worked at Davidson Rubber/ Textron/ Collins & Aikman, both Dover and Farmington, as a plastisol injection oven operator, from 1967 until his retirement in 2006.
Stan enjoyed raising his family, card games and casinos, western movies, NASCAR races, coin collecting and was an avid New England Sports fan.
He also enjoyed his many decades of seasonal camping/helping out at Roger's Campground Lancaster, N.H. with his in-laws. Here he would form many lifelong friendships.
Stan is predeceased by his parents, his two sisters (Helen, Ellen), his brother (David) a niece (Laurie), his father and mother in-law (Roger and Berthe Choquette).
Stan's wife Lillian, passed in 2005, he still missed her as much as he loved her.
Stan is survived by his three children: Jennifer Leavitt - Rochester, N.H. (his caregiver), Christopher Leavitt (Kim) - Lancaster, N.H., Jessica Henderson (Bill) - East Rochester, N.H. His six grandchildren: James McDonald, Elizabeth Houston, Lilliyana Henderson, Rian Matthews, Ben King, Mary King. His one great-grandchild: Eleanor Durocher. His brother Richard Leavitt (Barbara) - Nashua, N.H. His one niece (Julie). His three nephews (Mark, Scott, Zachary). His two brothers-in-law (Bernie, Ernest). His two sisters-in-law (Rachel, Anne). His beloved dog Patches.
SERVICES: There will be a celebration of Stan's Life - July 20, 2019, 12 p.m. at the American Legion, 94 Eastern Avenue, Rochester N.H. 03867- The family will announce graveside interment services in Lancaster, N.H.at a later date.
We would like to thank the staff of Cornerstone VNA, Colonial Hill, WDH, FMH and Rochester Emergency Services. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd. Rochester, N.H. 03867
Published in Fosters from July 18 to July 21, 2019