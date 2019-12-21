|
DURHAM - Stephen Albert Habif passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. With him in his last days were his children, grandchildren, family, and dear friends. Born July 26, 1945 in New Jersey, he moved to Haverhill, Massachusetts in early childhood.
Stephen graduated from Haverhill High School and went on to the University of New Hampshire where he completed his Bachelor's degree and graduate degree in Master's in Business Administration. It was during graduate school that he met and married Pat Lenahan in 1969.
Immediately after earning his master's degree, Steve and Pat moved to Vermont where he settled with his family in the idyllic town of Jericho, Vt. He worked at IBM as a Finance Planner and Manager for 30 years. He was an active part of his children's lives as a Cub Scout leader and a volunteer in 4-H. During his career, he became very active in social services, serving on the Board of Vermont Children's Aid Society, and being a mentor for youth. In this service, Steve discovered his true passion – serving children and families and was recruited to be the Executive Director of Vermont Children's Aid Society immediately after retiring, where he served for 8 years. In 2012, Steve and Pat happily retired to Durham, New Hampshire where they met many wonderful friends, attended lectures and sporting events at the University, and made many great memories with his children and grandchildren. He continued his commitment to service by serving as an officer on the Board of Vermont Parent Representation Center, as well as being a Court Appointed Special Needs Advocate (CASA) for abused and neglected children.
Steve had been an avid bicyclist, riding throughout New England and Europe with his brothers. He loved being a part of a family summer residence on Ossipee Lake for 65 years, which was a unifying force for his extended family. He cherished time doting on his two grandchildren. Most of all, he will be remembered for his innate kindness, big smile, and for being the best father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He is predeceased by his wife Lucy "Pat" Habif, parents Albert and Helen Habif, and his brother Dr. Thomas Habif. He is survived by his brother John, children Jonathan, Katherine, Maureen, and Michelle, and grandchildren Alexandra and Lindley.
SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Durham Community Church. For those who cannot attend, please send any remembrances you would like shared, to the Durham Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Steve's name to CASA New Hampshire, P.O. Box 1327, Manchester, NH 03105.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019