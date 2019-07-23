Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
5 Hale St
Dover, NH
View Map
Stephen C. Slawnwhite Sr.


1939 - 2019
ROCHESTER - Stephen C. Slawnwhite, Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home in Rochester, N.H., after a five-year battle with cancer. Born in Boston, Mass on December 9, 1939; he was the son of the late Phoebe H. Slawnwhite of Saugus, Mass.

After high school Steve served in the US Army as an MP in Texas and in South Korea. He and his family moved to New Hampshire in 1985, where he worked as a manager at Weatherwatch Oil Company in Portsmouth and later owned and operated S& S Energy in Newington, and more recently Steve's Heating and AC Service.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ginny (Billows) Slawnwhite; a son, Stephen C. Slawnwhite, Jr. and his wife, Katrina; and his daughters, Marjorie Connor and her husband, James of Strafford, N.H., Bettie Slawnwhite of Rochester and Judy Stewart and her husband, David of Fuguay-Varina, N.C. Steve also leaves five grandchildren, Jameson, Taryn and Emberlyn Connor and Dylan and Blake Stewart.

SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5 Hale St., Dover, N.H., with Rev. David G. Robinson, officiating. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from July 23 to July 26, 2019
