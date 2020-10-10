CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Stephen Floyd Napier Gonye, 70, passed away at his home, "Tree Tops," in Cape Neddick, Maine on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Stephen was the son of Richard and Ruth (Napier) Gonye. He graduated from Dover High School in 1968 and went on to attend the University of New Hampshire. From there, he began a career in the restaurant industry in the Seacoast areas of New Hampshire and Maine. He was manager in residence at his beloved Clay Hill Farm in Cape Neddick, Maine for over 30 years. He had a great love of elegant tradition and fine dining. Stephen hosted many dinners for family and friends with generosity and style.
Family and friends will always remember Stephen's caring and gentle spirit. He was a master at decorating small spaces and turning them into beautiful and stylish living areas. He was an avid reader who also enjoyed classical music, art, and literature. He adored the company of his cats over the years.
He is survived by his four sisters, Margaret Cinotto (Fred), Katherine Hughes (Walter), Susan Gonye, and Sarah Shaheen (Joseph), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Richard T. Gonye Jr. and David C. Gonye.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Safe Haven Humane Society, 1420 Post Road (Rt. 1), PO Box 91, Wells Me 04090 or the charity of your choice
.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave. in Dover. A graveside burial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com