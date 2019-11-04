|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Stephen G. "Steve" Hagen, 68, of Old Wakefield Road died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born April 1, 1951 in Georgetown, Mass. the son of the late George Hagen and Edna (Scranton) Hagen Burrows.
He has resided in Rochester since 2002 previously living in Milton, N.H. Steve was an avid fisherman, gardener and New England sports fan.
Member of this family include his life partner, Cynthia Abbott; sons, Tyler and wife Kelli, Eric and wife Jennifer; daughter, Melissa Hagen; grandchildren, Penelope, Griffin and Lilah; sisters, Kate, Evelyn, Jennifer, Rebecca and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Caren, siblings, Jeffrey, Susan and Joy.
