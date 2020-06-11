Stephen H. Olden
1955 - 2020
FARMINGTON - Stephen H. Olden, a Quality Engineer and resident of Farmington, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 65.

Stephen is survived by his parents; his wife, Lynn Olden; his children, Christy Pappaceno and husband Derek, Michael Olden and wife Heather; grandchildren, Mason and Blake Pappaceno and Sawyer Olden. He is also survived by his sister Beverly and her husband Paul, his brother Chip and wife Ramona, and several nieces and nephews.

Stephen was born on January 21, 1955 in Savannah, Georgia to Harry and Jeanne Olden. He graduated from The Community College of the Air Force and The University of New Hampshire with a degree in Engineering. He was employed at Velcro as the Quality Engineer.

On January 5, 1975, he married Lynn Pulsifer, a nurse and his high school sweetheart. On March 4, 1976 and September 9, 1981, he welcomed his daughter and son.

Stephen was a devoted grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons, especially watching them play baseball, collecting sea glass, and going off on adventures.

SERVICES: A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington, N.H., family and friends are welcome to attend. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
(603) 755-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Thinking of you all....
Katherine Pixley
Friend
June 10, 2020
Stephen was always a joy to be around, both as a coworker and friend. It was a tremendous honor to have worked with such an amazing guy. All the great memories of Stephen will always bring a smile to my face.
Jerome DeGuzman
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Lynn and family - I was very saddened to hear of Steve's passing. My deepest condolences.
Susan Goodenough
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Deepest sympathy to all the Olden family. We will keep you in our prayers. Ron & Jeanne Kinsley
June 10, 2020
What a great spirit to be in the presence of. So sad to hear of Stephens passing. He was always a positive force in our conversations. He so loved his family as he spoke of you often. My heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends. Rest in eternal peace Stephen.
Diane Byam
Coworker
June 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Steve was a great guy, enjoyed working with him and he will be missed.
Pat Coble
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Lynn and family,
Deepest condolences in the unexpected loss of Steve. Praying that you draw on the love, peace and comfort of God as you grieve. We are all grieving with you. Saddened and sorry. May all the good memories of a dear husband, dad and grandpa eventually heal your hearts.
Love,
Linda and Ron R
Linda Roberge
Friend
June 10, 2020
Lynn and Family
We are so sorry for your loss. May all your wonderful memories keep him close in your heart.
Judy and Ralph Parent
June 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Joyce Mosher Stevens
June 10, 2020
I am so truly sorry for your loss. What a testimony his life has been! His love for his family was evident every time that he spoke of you, which was often. Always joking and smiling, it was just great to be around him. The respect he had and gave to others, always willing to listen and help out in anyway, such a true gentleman. We have lost a wonderful colleague and he will be so greatly missed!!!
Pamela Hunt
Coworker
June 9, 2020
June 10, 2020
To Lynne and Family,
I am so sorry about Stephens passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Reach out to me if you need to talk, have coffee or just be. I know this was unexpected and a shock to everyone. Thinking of you all at this time. Love, April Anne Quinn-Tierney
april Quinn-Tierney
Friend
June 9, 2020
Steve was always one of the few truly honest gentlemen. He called it like he saw it. I always enjoyed seeing him and having a chat about his Mustang modications or about his beloved FB 111 FIGHTER Bombers. He energy could always recharge the weariness of souls. He will truly be missed.
Douglas Vaughan
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Lynn and family,

We were so sad to hear of Steve's passing. Steve was a good man who truly loved and was proud of his family. He will be missed by all. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.

Please accept our heartfelt condolences,

Lee and Barry Murphy





Friend
June 9, 2020
Lynn,
My deepest condolences to you and your family during this time.
Pam Kimbrough
June 9, 2020
Dear lynn, I am so sorry .. my thoughts and prayers to you and your family. .. diane
Diane Gray
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Lynn, I am heartbroken for you and your family. Nothing can prepare us for the loss of our loved ones and nothing I say can alleviate your grief. Please know that Frank and I hold you in our thoughts and prayers and are thankful that you have such wonderful and loving children to help you.
Pamela Lord
Friend
June 9, 2020
Lynn and family... I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are going out to you and your/Steve's family. May he fly high with the Angels and watch over his family. Hold him close to your heart, and he will never be far away. Let the memories comfort you through this most difficult time. Hugs
Linda Miller
Classmate
June 9, 2020
Lynn, Christy, Michael Ron and I are so sorry to read about Steve. You are all in our thoughts.
Gail and Ron LaPointe
June 9, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Ive worked with Stephen for many years. He talked so much about his family and was looking forward to retirement.
Sean Lobdell
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Words cannot express my sympathy for You and your family with the passing of Steve. May you find comfort in all of your wonderful memories. My prayers are with you all.
Betty Varney
Friend
June 9, 2020
Lynn and family
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. May your fond memories of Steve carry you through until you meet again.
Penny Morin
June 9, 2020
Dear lynn, my thoughts and prayers are with you. It is a hard time. God will help you. Diane
Diane Gray
Coworker
June 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rocky Pageau
Friend
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts.
Nancy Cassineri
Friend
June 9, 2020
My prayers go out to the entire family in the loss of this wonderful man. I had the pleasure of working with him at Velcro and will miss talking to him. He was a very caring and funny person and I am glad I got to know him. RIP Steve you will be missed.
Kathy B
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Lynn and Family,
My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. Steve was a friend and colleague that I could always talk to and trust. His favorite stories were always around his grandkids and the Nerf Gun fights he says he always lost. He will be truly be missed as a leader in our company, a loving husband, father and grandfather. My deepest sympathy to you and your family during these difficult times.
Steve Veilleux
Friend
June 9, 2020
Lynn and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I hope you will be surrounded by family and know that your friends will pray for your peace and healing. Such a great loss to you all.
Jean Labrecque
Friend
June 9, 2020
Lynn, Christy and Michael - I am so very sorry. I will always remember Steve for being kind and understanding. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs to all, Lisa
Alisa Randall
June 9, 2020
Dear Lynn ~ We are sending you and your entire Family our very deepest sympathy. Steve was such a nice guy - he should have had many, many more years. So very sad for all of you. Paul and Sharon
Sharon Turner
Friend
June 9, 2020
So sorry for the loss of you husband,dad and grandpa. Can feel your pain. May god keep you all close and hold your hands through this tremendous loss.
Jackie Brooks
Friend
June 9, 2020
Lynn, Christy, Michael and family
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tom and Sue Dooley
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Dear Olden family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Christy, I will never forget the sleepover that your dad had hidden and scared all of us--sending all of us screaming downstairs while he laughed.
Michelle Doughty-Obermeyer
June 9, 2020
So sorry for the passing of Steve. May God surround you all with his love, strength and peace!! Fly high Steve!!
Peggy Hapsis
Friend
June 9, 2020
Dear Lynn and Family,
Steve was a great guy, everyone liked him. He was funny, kind and a good man. Our condolences to the family.
John and Ann Titus
Friend
