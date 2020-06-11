I am so truly sorry for your loss. What a testimony his life has been! His love for his family was evident every time that he spoke of you, which was often. Always joking and smiling, it was just great to be around him. The respect he had and gave to others, always willing to listen and help out in anyway, such a true gentleman. We have lost a wonderful colleague and he will be so greatly missed!!!

Pamela Hunt

Coworker