FARMINGTON - Stephen H. Olden, a Quality Engineer and resident of Farmington, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 65.
Stephen is survived by his parents; his wife, Lynn Olden; his children, Christy Pappaceno and husband Derek, Michael Olden and wife Heather; grandchildren, Mason and Blake Pappaceno and Sawyer Olden. He is also survived by his sister Beverly and her husband Paul, his brother Chip and wife Ramona, and several nieces and nephews.
Stephen was born on January 21, 1955 in Savannah, Georgia to Harry and Jeanne Olden. He graduated from The Community College of the Air Force and The University of New Hampshire with a degree in Engineering. He was employed at Velcro as the Quality Engineer.
On January 5, 1975, he married Lynn Pulsifer, a nurse and his high school sweetheart. On March 4, 1976 and September 9, 1981, he welcomed his daughter and son.
Stephen was a devoted grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons, especially watching them play baseball, collecting sea glass, and going off on adventures.
SERVICES: A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington, N.H., family and friends are welcome to attend. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.