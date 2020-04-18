|
|
TEMPE, Ariz. - Stephen J. Seeman, of Tempe, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Stephen was born on June 28, 1947 to George L. and Ann Cohen Seeman.
Stephen was raised in the Bronx, N.Y. and graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School in 1964. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1968 and a Masters and Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Georgia in 1972.
He retired as a Lt. Colonel in the US Air Force and was stationed at the military hospital at Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire. Stephen was a clinical psychologist, practicing in New Hampshire. He was a founder of Granite State Psychological Services, Inc. in Portsmouth, N.H., and was an owner of Psychotherapy Associates in Rochester, N.H. Steve resided in Strafford, N.H., for many years and wintered in Tempe, before moving permanently to Tempe in 2018.
Stephen leaves his wife of 43 years, Karen Miller Seeman, his son Robert Seeman of Schaumburg, Ill., and his grandchildren Madison and Alex. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jerome S. Seeman.
SERVICES: Burial and services will be private. Sonoran Skies Mortuary has care of the arrangements. Condolences may be left on Stephen Seeman's online guest book at www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020