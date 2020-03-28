|
KITTERY, Maine - Stephen Morrill Smith, 69, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice Hospital in Scarborough, Maine, after a period of failing health.
Steve attended the Wells school system after which he joined the U.S. Navy and worked in aviation support equipment for ten years. After his tour in service, he held various jobs in the automotive industry finishing his work career at the Portsmouth naval shipyard where he retired in May 2014. Steve's love of all things automotive led him to restoring several vehicles which he enjoyed immensely. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife Dianne and extended family.
Stephen is proceeded by his son Mathew C. Smith in 2007. He is survived by his wife Dianne; a son Brian Smith and his wife Lynda; two sisters, Karren C. Cayer and husband Ken, of Dover, N.H., Susan L. Smith of Claremont, N.H.; brother Daniel T. Smith of South Berwick, Maine; Terri Hodgkins step-daughter and fiancé Tom Beesley; step son David Pfeiffer and wife Jen; grandchildren Shannon Hodgkins, Dana Kneeland, Joshua Nichols, Hope Pfeiffer, and Sara and Tristan Smith; great-grandchildren include Layla Kneeland, Noah, Liam, and Thomas Nichols.
Care of the Smith family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020