Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME
300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt, 28 just off I-270)
Rockville, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church
4103 Prices Distillery Road
Ijamsville, MD
Stephen P. Osbon Obituary
FREDERICK, Md. - Stephen Patrick Osbon, age 48, lost his heroic battle with pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington D.C.

Stephen is survived by his wife Lisa Marie and daughters Sydney Anne and Avery Marie. He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Osbon and is survived by his mother Joyce Osbon, brothers Kenneth (Dianne) and David Osbon, nieces Brittany Cumba (Eric) Jordan Osbon, Maddie Osbon and great-niece Berklee Cumba.

Stephen was born in Dover and raised in Rollinsford, N.H. He relocated to the DC area following college where he began his career with Marriott. He was recently recognized with the prestigious 25 year career award while he was Dual General Manager of Courtyard and Springhill Suites in Gaithersburg, Md.

Stephen's love for his family, especially his girls, will forever be his namesake. Everyone knew that Lisa, Sydney and Avery were the joy of his life. Even while fighting his battle, they attended cheerleading events and volleyball tournaments together and continued to celebrate life every day.

During Stephen's illness he never complained or asked "why me" which spoke to the nature of his spirit. He was a true inspiration to colleagues, friends and family. His professionalism, kindness and generosity have touched many and will always be remembered.

SERVICES: Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt, 28 just off I-270), Rockville, Md. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, Md. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment in All Souls Cemetery, Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Stephen to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org

Please sign the family online guestbook atwww.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fosters from July 26 to July 29, 2019
