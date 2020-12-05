LEBANON, Maine - In loving memory of Stephen P. White who passed on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He is now resting peacefully with his beloved wife, Gail (Hayes) White.



Stephen leaves behind his brother, Lee White, his three children, Tracy, Micky, and Jennifer (Ginger), as well as his five grandchildren, Amanda, Stephen, Scott, Austin, and Rory.



Steve (Whitey) was an honorable man who set a legacy through serving his country during the Vietnam War. He later became a devoted Farmington Police Officer and a Commander in Chief of the American Legion.



Steve has touched so many lives helping veterans all over Maine and in his long lived life.



SERVICES: He will be set at rest at the Springvale Veterans Cemetery with full honors. Cremation is under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home Inc, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.



Donations in his memory can be made to the American Legion.







