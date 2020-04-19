Home

Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY 14111
716-337-2632
Stephen Lawton
Stephen W. Lawton Obituary
DOVER - Stephen W. Lawton, (Ret Lt. Col. USAF), of Dover, New Hampshire, formerly of North Collins, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 66 years.

Loving husband of Catherine (Bishop) Lawton; cherished father of Matthew (Lindsey) Lawton and Melissa (Todd) Merrill; son of Patricia (Riefel) and the late Donald Lawton.

SERVICES: A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to Lustgarten Foundation at www.lustgarten.org or the Woodman Museum at www.woodmanmuseum.org, 182 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home North Collins, N.Y. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020
