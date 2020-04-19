|
DOVER - Stephen W. Lawton, (Ret Lt. Col. USAF), of Dover, New Hampshire, formerly of North Collins, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 66 years.
Loving husband of Catherine (Bishop) Lawton; cherished father of Matthew (Lindsey) Lawton and Melissa (Todd) Merrill; son of Patricia (Riefel) and the late Donald Lawton.
SERVICES: A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to Lustgarten Foundation at www.lustgarten.org or the Woodman Museum at www.woodmanmuseum.org, 182 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home North Collins, N.Y. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020