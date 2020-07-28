1/1
Steve G. MacIver
1958 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Steve G. MacIver, 62, of Rochester, passed Monday, July 20, 2020, at home after a period of failing health.

Steve is survived by his three daughters Cassandra Radcliffe and husband John, Brianne MacIver and husband Mike, Ashley Coopersmith and husband Stephen; his four grandchildren Jack, Emily, Natalie, and Lacey; and partner of four years Mimie Mobesha. Steve was predeceased by his wife of 15 years Pauline MacIver, and parents Francis and Alyceann MacIver.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603.332.1563
