ROCHESTER - Steve G. MacIver, 62, of Rochester, passed Monday, July 20, 2020, at home after a period of failing health.
Steve is survived by his three daughters Cassandra Radcliffe and husband John, Brianne MacIver and husband Mike, Ashley Coopersmith and husband Stephen; his four grandchildren Jack, Emily, Natalie, and Lacey; and partner of four years Mimie Mobesha. Steve was predeceased by his wife of 15 years Pauline MacIver, and parents Francis and Alyceann MacIver.
