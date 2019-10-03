Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Steven Morey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
New Hope Church
Nottingham, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Morey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven A. Morey


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven A. Morey Obituary
SOMERSWORTH - Steven A. Morey, 58, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home. Born in Ware, Mass., September 29, 1960; son of Howard and Bernice (Rivers) Morey.

Prior to his becoming disabled he was a heavy equipment operator for Local #4 IUOE of Boston.

He was an avid off road enthusiast. He loved racing mud trucks and enjoyed years of snowmobiling trips to Errol with his son. After his working years he enjoyed hunting and tinkering in his small shop on anything from a motor to wood working.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Morey; a son Joshua Morey and wife Jerrica of Milton; a daughter Jessica Morey and significant other Mark Crockett of Barrington; five sisters, Sandi Fuller and Linda Harris both of Belchertown, Mass., Barbara Rosenacker of Ohio, Susan Barker of Northampton, Mass., and Elaine Karas of Michigan; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his granddaughter Lianne E. Morey who died October 20, 2018.

SERVICES: Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4 p.m., at New Hope Church in Nottingham, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now