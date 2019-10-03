|
SOMERSWORTH - Steven A. Morey, 58, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home. Born in Ware, Mass., September 29, 1960; son of Howard and Bernice (Rivers) Morey.
Prior to his becoming disabled he was a heavy equipment operator for Local #4 IUOE of Boston.
He was an avid off road enthusiast. He loved racing mud trucks and enjoyed years of snowmobiling trips to Errol with his son. After his working years he enjoyed hunting and tinkering in his small shop on anything from a motor to wood working.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Morey; a son Joshua Morey and wife Jerrica of Milton; a daughter Jessica Morey and significant other Mark Crockett of Barrington; five sisters, Sandi Fuller and Linda Harris both of Belchertown, Mass., Barbara Rosenacker of Ohio, Susan Barker of Northampton, Mass., and Elaine Karas of Michigan; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his granddaughter Lianne E. Morey who died October 20, 2018.
SERVICES: Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4 p.m., at New Hope Church in Nottingham, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019