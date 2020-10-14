1/2
Steven R. Libby
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANBORNVILLE, N.H. - Steven "Steve" R. Libby, 73, of Sanbornville, NH lost his long-fought battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Steve was known to be kind-hearted and selfless. He loved his children, grandchildren, and variety of pets. He was an avid auto enthusiast who enjoyed classic cars, and all types of racing. He was a long time member of the Granite State Street Rodders Car Club, and spent most of his time collecting and restoring classic cars. He had a remarkable talent for envisioning what could be possible, when seeing a neglected or abandoned antique car. Some of these visions became beautiful restorations for the classic car community to enjoy. Regrettably, many of them required more time than he had available.

Steve was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, and a Purple Heart recipient. Following his service in the military, he continued to serve his community as a volunteer with the Wakefield Fire Department for over 40 years. His involvement with car clubs, and the Wakefield Fire Department brought him into the lives of many people, and he will be remembered for his warm friendliness, frequent jokes, and great sense of humor.

Steve leaves behind his mother Patricia Libby; brother Roger Libby and wife Kym; and sister Patricia Libby. He was an amazing father to Brendan Libby and wife Marisa; Charles Libby; Stephanie Libby; and Diana Tetreault. He was a grandfather to Kyleigh, Ayden, Jackson, Owen, Amelia, and Adalyn.

Steve was preceded in death by his father Maurice Libby in 2012.

A car cruise to celebrate his life will be scheduled for the spring of 2021. To receive additional information, please contact steve.libby.memorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Sanbornville Fireman's Association: 73 Saint Anthony's Rd Sanbornville NH 03872

To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
(603) 755-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc. Funeral Homes, Cremation Service and Monuments

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
October 13, 2020
Was so sorry to hear of your brothers passing Patty. May the good Lord comfort you all during this sad time.
Cindy Morgan, Garyait
Friend
October 13, 2020
Rest In Peace, happy Travels , and enjoy your travels
Alfred Blair
Friend
October 13, 2020
Dad, you are so unbelievably missed. I miss that smiling face of yours. Those daily phone calls/ which usually included a joke. I'm sure Chucky and Dawson won't let it fade, but those almost daily jokes about these damn ears. You sure were a one of a kind man. I Love You so much
Steph Libby
Daughter
October 13, 2020
Condolences to the libby family roger so sorry for your loss
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,Steven worked on our cars long ago and always a hard worker such a wonderful man thank you for your service to wakefield community not only as a firefighter but as a mechanic who would help people out . GOD BLESS YOU IN HEAVEN.
Shawn and Annette Perry
Friend
October 12, 2020
To all of Steven's family Dick and I are so sorry for your loss. Steven was a good man who gave so much to his community. He loved his family dearly. His memory will not be forgotten.
Dick & Cheri Reilley
October 12, 2020
Thinking of you all. Losing a parent is a void that can never be filled. May he R.I.P
Alicia Baud
Friend
October 12, 2020
He was an amazing man who would help anyone in need. His gift of story telling would leave you rolling with laughter, crying and gasping for breath. His love for his children was obvious in the way he spoke about them. I am honored to have had him in my life.
Tammy Canney
Friend
October 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
kevin johnson
Friend
October 12, 2020
! Happy travels to that big junkyard in the sky! Joey will miss his daily coffee with his favorite "uncle stinkbug"!
Roger and Kym Libby
Family
October 12, 2020
Sympathy and love for Family and all who knew and loved Steve.
Carlene King
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved