SANBORNVILLE, N.H. - Steven "Steve" R. Libby, 73, of Sanbornville, NH lost his long-fought battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Steve was known to be kind-hearted and selfless. He loved his children, grandchildren, and variety of pets. He was an avid auto enthusiast who enjoyed classic cars, and all types of racing. He was a long time member of the Granite State Street Rodders Car Club, and spent most of his time collecting and restoring classic cars. He had a remarkable talent for envisioning what could be possible, when seeing a neglected or abandoned antique car. Some of these visions became beautiful restorations for the classic car community to enjoy. Regrettably, many of them required more time than he had available.
Steve was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, and a Purple Heart recipient. Following his service in the military, he continued to serve his community as a volunteer with the Wakefield Fire Department for over 40 years. His involvement with car clubs, and the Wakefield Fire Department brought him into the lives of many people, and he will be remembered for his warm friendliness, frequent jokes, and great sense of humor.
Steve leaves behind his mother Patricia Libby; brother Roger Libby and wife Kym; and sister Patricia Libby. He was an amazing father to Brendan Libby and wife Marisa; Charles Libby; Stephanie Libby; and Diana Tetreault. He was a grandfather to Kyleigh, Ayden, Jackson, Owen, Amelia, and Adalyn.
Steve was preceded in death by his father Maurice Libby in 2012.
A car cruise to celebrate his life will be scheduled for the spring of 2021. To receive additional information, please contact steve.libby.memorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Sanbornville Fireman's Association: 73 Saint Anthony's Rd Sanbornville NH 03872
