SOMERSWORTH - Susan B. (Griney) Hamel, 68, a longtime resident of Somersworth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in her home surrounded by family following a brave battle with lung cancer. She was born on February 14, 1952 in Atlanta, Ga.; a daughter of the late John and Nelda (Gallegly) Griney.
Susan stayed at home with her two children until they were elementary school-age and then worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Riverside Rest Home and Laidlaw Transportation. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, watching classic movies and musicals, and looked forward to annual family traditions like Christmas brunch and a fall foliage trip to the White Mountains. She was best known for her positive outlook and was always ready to share a smile or a hug with those she encountered.
Susan is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger J. Hamel of Somersworth; her sister Sharon Griney of Somerset, Pa.; her brother Stephen Griney and wife Denise of Gaithersburg, Md.; her daughter Stephanie Francoeur and husband Ryan of Hampton and her grandchildren Cameron and Cooper.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother John Griney Jr., and her son Christopher Hamel.
SERVICES: A private burial for family and close friends is planned later this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, c/o Wentworth Hospice, 9 Andrews Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. The family encourages all who knew Susan to visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view her memorial website and sign her tribute wall.