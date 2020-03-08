|
DURHAM - Susan Brown Wheeler died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 in Dover, N.H. Born on April 9, 1936 to Gordon and Dorothy Bean Brown of Berlin, N.H., Susan was a long-time resident of Durham where she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Walker Wheeler.
Susan is survived by her son Sheldon Wheeler and wife Shannon Gifford of Augusta, Maine and daughter, Margot Wheeler and husband John Polise of Arlington, Va., and her five grandchildren: Patrick and Samuel Wheeler, and Anna, Livia, and Maria Polise, as well as her brother, Gordon (Sandy) Brown of Rochester, N.Y., and many dear relatives, friends and colleagues.
Susan's greatest passion was a life dedicated to exploring the human condition through writing, education, dialogue, gardening, and humor. Susan pushed herself, her students, friends and loved ones in a disciplined pursuit of introspection, articulation and truth. A graduate of Wellesley College, she briefly worked for Public Television in Durham. Susan had many stories published in literary magazines and co-authored two teaching guides. She taught in the English Department at the University of New Hampshire, at the Molasses Pond Summer Writer's Conference and the Dover Adult Learning Center of Strafford County.
A Celebration of Life is being planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dover Adult Learning Center of Strafford.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020