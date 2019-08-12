|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine – Susan E. Soloniewicz, 68, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a period of failing health.
Born Aug. 16, 1950 in Newport, Maine she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Helen (Nutting) Arno.
She had worked in sales for Avnet.
Susan loved spending time with her family, and loved people in general. She also loved to laugh.
Members of her family include her husband of 49 years Richard F. Soloniewicz of South Berwick, Maine; her children Christian Soloniewicz and wife Devon of Waterboro, Maine; and Heidi Carrier and husband Stephane of Maine; her grandchildren Kirsten, Taylor, Ryan, Cameron, Gavin, Chloe, Celeste, and Talon, great grandchildren Piper and Parker, many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the McIntire – McCooey Funeral Home, 301 Main St. S. Berwick, Maine.
Burial will take place Friday at the Riverside Cemetery in Newport, Maine.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019