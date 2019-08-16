Home

Susan Sheldon
Susan Kingman Sheldon


1952 - 2019
Susan Kingman Sheldon Obituary
ROCHESTER - Susan Kingman Sheldon passed away peacefully at Frisbee Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by her two sisters and a dear friend. She was 67 years old.

Susan was born in Syracuse, N.Y. and raised by her grandparents, John G. Hunter and Helen Hunter and her parents, Robert Kingman Sheldon and Polly Sheldon.

She attended schools in Syracuse until she went to Chapel Hill School in Waltham, Mass. She graduated from Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.J.

She went on to live her adult life between Wayland, Mass., and most recently Rochester, N.H.

Susan is survived by her sisters Weezie Sheldon of Waterbury Center, Vt., and Sharon S. Mohney of Wayland, Mass., and her loving cat Grayson.

Donations may be made to the Schepens Eye Research Institute, 20 Staniford St., Boston, MA 02114. Without Dr. Schepens she would not have been able to see well enough to lead an independent life.

Cremation is under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. Please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019
