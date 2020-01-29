|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Susan L. Jacques, wife of Alfie Jacques, 92, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in her home surrounded by all her family.
For more information and service announcements please visit jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Care of the Jacques Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
