Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Susan McLean
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
St. Joseph’s church
150 Central Ave
Dover, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan McLean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Moore McLean


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Moore McLean Obituary
ROCHESTER - Susan Moore McLean, 64, beloved mother, wife, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at home in Rochester, N.H. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

Susan is survived by her husband David, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage, son Andrew and his husband Kyle of Gorham, Maine; son Matthew and his wife Jennifer and two grandchildren Jillian and Makayla of Rochester, N.H.; sister Donna and her husband Peter of Salem, Mass.; brother John and his wife Debbie of Haverhill, Mass.; brother Rick and his wife Sharon of Peabody, Mass.; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook or for more information.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now