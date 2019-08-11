|
ROCHESTER - Susan Moore McLean, 64, beloved mother, wife, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at home in Rochester, N.H. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
Susan is survived by her husband David, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage, son Andrew and his husband Kyle of Gorham, Maine; son Matthew and his wife Jennifer and two grandchildren Jillian and Makayla of Rochester, N.H.; sister Donna and her husband Peter of Salem, Mass.; brother John and his wife Debbie of Haverhill, Mass.; brother Rick and his wife Sharon of Peabody, Mass.; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019