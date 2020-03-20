|
OSSIPEE - Susan Ruth Gauthier (Coffin) rejoined her family and gained her wings Sunday, March 15, 2020. "Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us."
Sue was born to the late Francis and Ruth Coffin on February 12, 1947. She married Paul J. Gauthier on July 2, 1966, raised their three children in Somersworth, N.H., then relocated to Ossipee, N.H.
Sue was a compassionate and loving wife, mother, grammie, aunt and friend whose passion was caring for others. She treasured her family and especially loved being "Grammie" to her grandchildren. In her eyes the grandkids could do no wrong! She worked as a waitress for many years at Suzelles and Strafford Farms Restaurant and enjoyed her "regular customers" who became friends.
Sue will be dearly missed by her, husband, Paul; three daughters, Angela (Van) Kittredge, Julie (Demetrious) Jones, Jaime Gauthier; four grandchildren, Cailey and Devyn (Alyssa Lewin) Butler, Demetrious Jr. and Alexis Jones (Soloman Johnson); golden retriever companions Hana and Emma and close loved ones.
She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Gloria Thibeault, Diane (Peter) Turcotte.
Sue was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She had a great sense of humor and impacted a lot of lives with her kindness. She may have left us but she will never be forgotten.
SERVICES: Per Sue's wishes there will be no funeral services. Her family will choose special places to spread her ashes. If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please visit, www.lordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020