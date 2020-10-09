NEWINGTON – Suzann Beals, 75, of Newington, passed away from her ninth battle with cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. She was the daughter of Melville and Barbara (Dority) Beals.
While raising her family Suzann worked multiple positions. She was a personal shopper for both the West Coast and East Coast Macy's Company, where she was so successful she was sent to meet Laurel Burch. During her tenure with Macy's East she was diagnosed with her second breast cancer. This led to a career change where she found her love of wire sculpting with precious stones. Her gold and silver wire jewelry garnered the attention of many celebrities. She also received many awards in rug hooking. However you wouldn't know of these talents because she felt her true masterpieces were her children and grandchildren.
Her craft instilled her love of travel. If she wasn't in front of her wood stove with a good book she was planning her next route to Taos, New Mexico.
Her unconditional love, fierce sense of humor, strength, resilience, tenacity, and relentless optimism will be missed by her daughter, Rebecca Navelski, son David Navelski, son Joe Navelski and his wife Laura, her grandchildren, Reagan Colby and Joseph Navelski, her dog Angelina, many bonus children and bonus grandchildren, family and friends.
Due to the pandemic Suzann does not want us to fulfill her original plan of a big band and margaritas. Please take a little time on your own to enjoy these and think of her.
SERVICES: A visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by private Services at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.
Suzann requested bright color casual attire and bring your favorite memory of her to share with family and friends.
Masks are required and social distancing maintained.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Cancer Society
in her honor.
