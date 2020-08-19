I met Suzanne my first day at Foster's, March 15, 1982, when I was sent to the library to complete employment forms. We had instant chemistry, and she soon shared her poetry, sometimes over lunch at Harvey's. When I left the paper in 1985, we began an annual tradition of birthday lunches, and about a decade ago, started going to York Beach for a stroll on Long Sands and lunch at the Goldenrod in the summer. She always made sure to buy taffy to take home to her mom (and Suzanne had a sweet tooth). We talked about many things, mundane and profound, and often reminisced fondly about former Foster's coworkers. Suzanne recalled everyone who ever crossed the threshold (and so many of us young journalists did!). When she moved to Dover's Central Towers, we would sit and talk on her balcony, which overlooked the old Foster's pressroom. My heart is hurting as I write. It is comforting to think of Suzanne's sincere and lifelong faith, which sustained her over these last several years of ill health. Farewell, dear friend.

Sherry Wood

Friend