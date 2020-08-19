1/1
Suzanne Clement
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
DOVER, N.H. -- Suzanne Clement, 65, of Dover passed away Sunday, Aug. 16 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a period of failing health.

Suzanne was born in Lancaster, N.H. on Dec. 29, 1954 to Charles and Priscilla (Marrotte) Clement. The family moved to Dover in 1962, and Suzanne remained a Dover resident throughout her life.

Suzanne graduated from Dover High School in 1972. She received a degree from McIntosh College and a Certificate in Library Studies from the University of New Hampshire. Suzanne was employed by George J. Foster Company as a Newspaper Librarian for 25 years, using her incredible memory and strong work ethic to help Foster's reporters complete research for current articles. Suzanne retired in 2005 to help care for her mother.

Suzanne was a long-time active member at First Parish Congregational Church in Dover, and loved to attend the social activities of the church.

Suzanne had an ability to recall details of long-ago dates and events, and do complex math in her head. She loved to socialize with anyone she met. She enjoyed reading, poetry and story-writing, crossword puzzles – but only the hard ones!, trips to the beach, and eating out at Harvey's and Applebee's. She loved her family, and especially holidays and birthdays when there was delicious food and fun company.

Suzanne resided with her parents until their passing. She enjoyed living the past three years at Central Towers in Dover.

The family wishes to thank Sharon Hilton, whose long term support and friendship with Suzanne helped her to live independently. We also thank Dover Fire & Rescue for their service and compassion, and the teams at Seacoast Cancer Center, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital for their care of Suzanne.

Suzanne was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Marianne and Edward Cook of Saco, Maine; and her favorite nephews Jeff Christenbury of Saco, Maine and Sam Christenbury of John's Island, S.C.; one uncle and four cousins.

SERVICES: Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a brief outdoor memorial service near the family plot at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. Seating will be available. Following the service, there will be an outdoor reception and social time at 194 Dover Point Road. All are welcome. Please bring masks and observe social distancing, and dress comfortably!

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Parish Church, Dover or to the Dover Public Library.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Pine Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 18, 2020
Marianne & Family,
I am soo very sorry to read about Suzanne's passing. She had a BEAUTIFUL soul & kind heart! I will miss our yearly correspondence via Christmas cards. It was your Mother's tradition & after she passed, Suzanne took over the role. She is in Heaven with your Mom & Dad & all who have passed before her. And she has her new body, a body free of pain! May God bless you with peace that passes all understanding! And may you find comfort in your memories!
Deb Bickford
Friend
August 18, 2020
I met Suzanne my first day at Foster's, March 15, 1982, when I was sent to the library to complete employment forms. We had instant chemistry, and she soon shared her poetry, sometimes over lunch at Harvey's. When I left the paper in 1985, we began an annual tradition of birthday lunches, and about a decade ago, started going to York Beach for a stroll on Long Sands and lunch at the Goldenrod in the summer. She always made sure to buy taffy to take home to her mom (and Suzanne had a sweet tooth). We talked about many things, mundane and profound, and often reminisced fondly about former Foster's coworkers. Suzanne recalled everyone who ever crossed the threshold (and so many of us young journalists did!). When she moved to Dover's Central Towers, we would sit and talk on her balcony, which overlooked the old Foster's pressroom. My heart is hurting as I write. It is comforting to think of Suzanne's sincere and lifelong faith, which sustained her over these last several years of ill health. Farewell, dear friend.
Sherry Wood
Friend
August 18, 2020
I always counted on Suzanne's presence at church. I especially enjoyed the times when she completely owned the podium during any of her readings during many services. I also remember working with her years ago at Foster's Daily Democrat. What a wealth of knowledge!!! My hear breaks Suzanne and I will always miss you. Rest peacefully.
Tim Ashe
Friend
August 18, 2020
I went to school with Suzanne and also worked at fosters with her. What a smart girl, she knew her dates On most stories. I sat behind her in the tear sheet room and was overwhelmed by her stories. God bless you Suzanne! Prayers to your family
Debbie Bascom Welch
Coworker
August 18, 2020
A co-worker and friend, Suzanne will be remembered as a very nice and kind person. Thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Naomi Potter
Friend
August 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Suzanne's passing. We went to high school together. She'll be remembered as a very kind and intelligent young woman. My prayers are with you all.

Kim Chenevert Paradis
Classmate
