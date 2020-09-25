BARRINGTON - Suzanne May Hughes, of Barrington, N.H., tragically passed away, with her husband James John Hughes, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. James and Suzanne were happily married for over 40 years. They enjoyed traveling and most of all, spending time with their family.
Suzanne is survived by their four sons, David, William, Brian and girlfriend Heather and James and wife Carli, five grandchildren Tyler, Finneas, Trenton, Brayden, and Savannah, and her mother Priscilla Lemelin.
SERVICES: A viewing for Suzanne and James will be held on Wednesday, September 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Grondin Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H. A celebration of life will be held at the Hughes family home on Saturday, October 3, at 1 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, and for a complete obituary, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
