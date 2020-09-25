1/1
Suzanne May Hughes
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRINGTON - Suzanne May Hughes, of Barrington, N.H., tragically passed away, with her husband James John Hughes, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. James and Suzanne were happily married for over 40 years. They enjoyed traveling and most of all, spending time with their family.

Suzanne is survived by their four sons, David, William, Brian and girlfriend Heather and James and wife Carli, five grandchildren Tyler, Finneas, Trenton, Brayden, and Savannah, and her mother Priscilla Lemelin.

SERVICES: A viewing for Suzanne and James will be held on Wednesday, September 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Grondin Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H. A celebration of life will be held at the Hughes family home on Saturday, October 3, at 1 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, and for a complete obituary, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hughes family home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603.332.1563
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 24, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Joe & Lisa McCollum
September 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends, I am so sorry for the loss of your parents god bless you all
Barbara Charron
Friend
September 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Brenda
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss, prayers for all of you.
Donna Tarmey
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
James and Carli,
My deepest sympathies to you both and your family. May your memories of your parents help you during this difficult time. God Bless you both.
May your parents Rest In Peace.
Sandra Granquist
Sandra Granquist
Teacher
September 24, 2020
R.I.P mum sue..and to pops james that i never got to meet.....u raised amaxing kids with hearts as big as the sun.ty for my bff David......love u both until we meet again and ty mum for always being here for me.... :(
Crystal Blake
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved