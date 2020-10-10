ROCHESTER - On Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, our beloved Suzanne Nicole Brown succumbed to her struggle with substance abuse and is in the presence of her loving savior Jesus Christ.
Born in 1970, Nikki traveled with her parents Dan and Sue Foster, residing in several states and Britain. She attended Newmarket High School and Western Kentucky University. In 1993 she married Aaron Sanders, enjoying fishing, hunting and being outdoors with her Louisiana family. Recently, she worked at Rochester Home Depot; she received numerous awards for exemplary service. She married Stephen D. Brown in 2013; they resided with their two cats in Rochester.
Nicole loved animals. She colored her world with magic and fantasy. A talented artisan, she created works of many kinds: sculpted clay figures, paintings, beading, jewelry, quilting, knitting, crocheting, and pictorial wall hangings.
With a sparkling–eyed smile, Nikki greeted everyone she met with kind words and good will. She loved and offered forgiveness openly, with a generous heart. Always more gifted, talented, and beautiful than she realized, Nikki struggled to find her home in this world. Her family and friends deeply cherished and appreciated her.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother Ethel Geiger; paternal grandparents Excell and ClydeAntha Motley; and father Gary Motley. Survivors are her husband, parents, sister Abigail and Sean Wagner, brother Derek and Shelley Foster (Mason, Owen, Collin); uncles Mike and Patty Geiger (Elaine, Michael, Kate, Joshua); John and Lori Geiger (Joseph, Bella); maternal grandfather James Geiger; aunt Judith Geiger; and many other relatives.
If you or someone you love struggles with alcohol or substance abuse and needs help, please call SAMHSA at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Open 24/7. If you would like to donate, please considerSOS Recovery (straffordrecovery.org
) or Seacoast Mental Health (smh-nh.org
).