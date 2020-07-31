MADBURY - Sylvia Hayes Grimes, 84, of Madbury, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H. She was born on April 7, 1936 in her parent's home in Madbury, N.H.



Her parents, Irving and Ethel Hayes, owned a school bus company. Sylvia was one of the state's first female school bus drivers. The children of the Oyster River School District continued to visit her long after their school days were over.



Sylvia set many firsts in her life. She served on the Madbury Planning Board from 1969 to 1986. She was the first woman selectperson in the Town of Madbury, serving from 1977 to 1986. She became a Certified New Hampshire Property Assessor in 1986.



Her public service did not end when she retired from Madbury public service. She and her husband, Alfred E. Grimes, volunteered as "national ambassadors" for the U.S. Forestry Service. They drove their RV around the country to display their collection of Smokey Bear memorabilia and talk about forest fire prevention.



Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Alfred E. Grimes and her brother, Haven H. Hayes. She is survived by daughter Jody Grimes and son Terry Grimes.



Donations in her memory can be made to the Madbury, N.H. Fire Department.







