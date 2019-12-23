Home

Sylvia R. Townsend


1929 - 2019
Sylvia R. Townsend Obituary
BARRINGTON - Sylvia R. Townsend, 90, of Barrington, N.H. died on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Sylvia was born Feb. 4, 1929 in Peterborough, N.H., daughter of the late George and Ruth (Colburn) Weston. She was predeceased by her husbands, Carl Richardson and Richard Townsend, and is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

For many years, she had an educational program of hatching chickens at the Rochester Fair and at elementary schools throughout New Hampshire. Sylvia grew up on a farm and loved animals, so the family suggests donations in her name be made to Heifer International, 1 World Ave, Little Rock, AR 72202 or www.heifer.org.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford, N.H.

Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Sylvia's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
Published in Fosters from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
