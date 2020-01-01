|
PORTSMOUTH - Teri Weidner Dahlen, age 56, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully following a battle with cancer on Friday, December 20, 2019 at High Point Hospice House in Haverhill, Mass. She was born on June 26, 1963 in Plainfield, N.J. the daughter of Carl and Shiellee (Smith) Weidner.
Teri was raised and educated in Fairport, N.Y., and graduated from Fairport High School, Class of 1981. She attended and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a B.A. in Illustration.
She began a lifelong career as a children's book illustrator, working on over 20 books by authors including Margaret Wise Brown and Jan Karon. She employed watercolors and colored pencils for a style that was soft but adventurous, capturing scenes of risk and danger that always culminated in a parent's hug and a safe return home. Always Twins, which was inspired by her twin nieces, was her first book as an author as well as illustrator. For a full list of titles, you may visit www.teriweidner.com. Teri also enjoyed speaking about her craft and teaching college courses, most recently at the New Hampshire Institute of Art. Staying close with her friends and students throughout the years, Teri was a loyal friend, often inspiring their best work through support and encouragement.
Teri is survived by her husband, Chris Dahlen of Portsmouth; her son, Nick Dahlen of Portsmouth; her mother, Shiellee Weidner of Victor, N.Y.; her brother, Michael Weidner of Victor, N.Y.; and her mother-in-law, Anne Dahlen of Portsmouth; her nieces, Adelaide, Lily and Olivia as well as her nephew, George, also survive her. She was predeceased by her father, Carl Weidner.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Teri on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m., at St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 Chapel St., Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Teri's favorite charities, including the New Hampshire SPCA, Stratham; Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, Fairport, N.Y.; Life & Hope Haiti, lifeandhopehaiti.org; and St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth. For online condolences, please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
