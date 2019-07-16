Home

Terrence Morrill
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 7
Eastern Ave
Rochester, NH
View Map
Terrence Robert Morrill


1954 - 2019
Terrence Robert Morrill Obituary
ROCHESTER - Terrence Robert "Terry" Morrill, 64, of 970 Salmon Falls Rd., Rochester, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover after a long illness. He was born November 26, 1954 in Portsmouth, N.H., the son of Richard I. Morrill and the late Barbara (Huntress) Morrill.

Terry has resided in Rochester for the past 15 years previously living in North Berwick, Maine. He retired from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he provided Shipboard Testing and Quality Control.

Members of his family include his partner, Donna Fogarty; father, Richard of Honolulu, Hawaii; his daughter Alicia Mae Millette and husband Jason; sons, Earl Morrill and wife Micki Jo and Nathaniel Morrill; eight grandchildren, Jason, Harris, Stephen, Lucas, Nora, Brooklyn, Clara and Katt; siblings, Judy, Jack, Rick, Matt, Charles, Gene, and Linda Morrill; and many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 7 and was avid pool player with the APA Pool League. A family man who was a support system to many. His passions were shooting pool, spending time with family and friends. An outdoorsman that enjoyed hiking and the great outdoors, playing cribbage with his parents. Terry was a creative soul and made many cherished items for us all.

SERVICES: A celebration of Terry's life will take place at the American Legion Post 7 on Eastern Ave., in Rochester, N.H., on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. Bring your stories. Private Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Farmington, N.H. at a later date. Arrangements are under the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Seacoast Cancer Center c/o Wentworth Douglass Hospital, Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from July 16 to July 19, 2019
