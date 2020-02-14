|
FARMINGTON - Thelma R. Gray, age 94, of Spruce Drive in Farmington, died peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Wolfeboro Bay Care. Born July 9, 1925 in Middleton; to John and Alice Tufts.
Thelma attended schools in Middleton, Milton and was a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1944.
Widow of the late John C. Gray, she is survived by their son John D. and wife Diane Gray of Union, N.H.; granddaughter Cathy and husband Alec Carney of Astoria, N.Y.; grandson Craig and wife Angela Gray, great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Wyatt of Key West, Fla.; great-grandson John Robert and wife Amanda Gray of Boston, Mass.; great-granddaughter Marta Gray of Rochester, N.H.; her sister and best friend Barbara Goodwin of Rochester, N.H.; also several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two sisters Beverly Vachon and Phyllis Arventis.
Her greatest joys were her son and daughter in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: At Thelma's request, there will be no services. Urn interment will be private at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington. Her family will hold a memorial at the family cottage in Pittsburg, N.H., where all had enjoyed days with family and friends.
Thelma's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Wolfeboro Bay Care and Compassus Hospice for her care. They request, if desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Wolfeboro Bay Care, 39 Clipper Drive, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home, to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020