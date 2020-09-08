EXETER - Theodore (Ted) Metcalf peacefully slipped away from us on Saturday, August 29, 2020, six weeks shy of his 102nd birthday. Ted was born in Rockville, Conn., on October 9, 1918, the only child of Martin Van Buren and Emily (Hall) Metcalf.
Growing up, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spent many happy days at the family camp, known as The Mission. There, he developed a deep and lasting love for the beauty of nature, and the outdoors.
As a young man, Ted excelled in science. He attended Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston, and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1940. He went on to pursue a Master's in Bacteriology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. It was there that he met and married his future wife, Sarah (Elinor) Deming.
After graduation, Ted accepted a position as head of virus research at Parke, Davis and Co. in Detroit, MI. During World War II, Ted's talent in scientific analysis caught the attention of the military. He was recruited, and served as a Navy Lieutenant Commander, engaging in highly classified research at the US Biological Warfare Laboratory at Camp (later Fort) Detrick, Maryland. After the war, he accepted an Instructorship position at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. During this time, he earned his Ph.D. in Microbiology and mentored two future Nobel Prize winners. In 1956, Ted accepted a position as Professor of Microbiology at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., and served for many years as Chair of the Microbiology Department. He attended and presented at many global conferences, authored numerous scholarly articles, and was highly-regarded in the field of virology. Ted retired from UNH in 1981, and subsequently accepted a research position with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He ultimately retired at the age of 72.
In 2013, Ted returned to his New England roots, and moved into the River Woods Retirement Community Center where he made many wonderful connections.
Ted was, at heart, an independent Yankee: He drove until he was 99, and lived independently until he was 101. He never lost his love for nature and the great outdoors, and instilled in his children an appreciation for the National Parks. He's fondly remembered for taking the family on three epic cross-country camping trips. He enjoyed traveling the world, engaging in thoughtful conversation, and reveling in a hearty laugh.
Ted was predeceased by his first wife Elinor (Deming) Metcalf, and by his second wife, Joyce (Burger) Metcalf. He is survived by his four children: daughter, Pat Yeager and her husband Bill of Palacios, Texas; daughter, Sue Canning and her husband Mark of Tallahassee, Fla.; son, Kirk Metcalf and his wife Kathy of Arden, N.C.; son, Mike Metcalf and his wife Amy of Contoocook, N.H.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff at River Woods, Exeter, and particularly to the Skilled Nursing Staff at the Winnisquam Lodge who took such loving care of him.
SERVICES: A celebration of Ted's life with be held at a future date. Honoring their mom Elinor, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ted's memory be made to the American Cancer Society
