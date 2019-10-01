|
DOVER - Theodore "Ted" Vogel was born July 17, 1925 in Boston, Mass. He died at Langdon Place of Dover on Friday, September 27, 2019 following a period of failing health. He had a long and full life. Ted was predeceased by his first wife of 45 years, Ruth Ann Leman Vogel, sister, Jane Vogel Smith and brother, Oscar Vogel.
Ted is survived by his wife, Jean A. Pottle Vogel of Dover; brother Joe Vogel of Woburn, Massachusetts; son Arthur Vogel and his wife Kathy of York, Maine and daughter Sally Jean and her husband, Richard MacDonald of Baltimore. He is the grandfather of Amy MacDonald, Richard MacDonald, John Bonaldi, James Vogel, Mark Vogel and Joseph Vogel, and great-grandfather of Abby Buck, Ted Buck, Hugo MacDonald, Sylas MacDonald and Wystan MacDonald. Ted's wife of 23 years, Jean, extended his family to include four sons: Billy Pottle, Michael Pottle, Charles Pottle, and Mark Pottle, now deceased, plus their spouses, children, grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Ted grew up in Watertown, Mass., and graduated Tufts College; during his life, he lived in Franklin, N.H., Binghamton, N.Y., Mamaroneck, N.Y., Kingston, N.H. and Dover, N.H. He served in the US Navy on the USS Straub in the North Pacific during World War II and he and Jean enjoyed attending annual reunions with his shipmates and their families.
Ted was the US National Championship winner in the Men's 10,000-meter run in 1945. He ran for Tufts and the Boston AA. He placed 3rd and 2nd in the Boston Marathon in 1947 and 1948 respectively and 1st in the 1947 Yonkers AAU Marathon. In 1947 he was ranked third in the world at 22 years old. He was the first American to finish in the 1948 Olympic Marathon in London, placing 14th. He was the Master's Mile winner in the over 40 age group in the 1960's at Boston Gardens.
Ted had a full career in sales with Hallmark Cards and later as the Manager of the Hallmark Gallery on 5th Avenue in NYC. In retirement, he opened his own store with Ruth and his son Art in the Fox Run Mall "Vogel's Hallmark Shop" in Newington, N.H.
Ted completed the "Susquehanna River to Chesapeake Bay Challenge" established by John F. Kennedy in the 1950s swimming laps at the Binghamton, N.Y. YMCA. He was an avid outdoor sportsman and traveler, loved running, biking, hiking, cross country skiing and hiking. He ran and biked into his eighties. He loved reading, theater, opera and the ballet. He loved life.
Ted's activities included leading bicycle tours of New England, volunteering at the Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, and serving on the Farmwood Village Association Board. He was a member of the Rotary Club and Lions Club at different times. He and Jean were loyal fans of the UNH Girls' Basketball Team in Durham. He was actively involved in the Roman Catholic, Methodist, and Congregational Churches during his lifetime, returning to his Catholic faith in his later years.
Ted Vogel known as Ted, Dad, Papa, Papa Ted, and Uncle Ted was beloved by his family and all those who knew him. He will be missed and remembered always.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be at Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. on Wednesday, October 2, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a procession to St. Mary's Church in Dover for a Mass at 11 a.m. There will be a simple lunch after the Mass at Langdon Place, 60 Middle Road in Dover. His final resting place will be with his first wife, Ruth, in Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover, N.H. on a day yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to St. Charles Children's Home, in Rochester, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019