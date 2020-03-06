|
YORK, Maine - Theresa A. (Boulay) Fancy, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born November 9, 1934 in Somersworth, N.H., a daughter of the late Alfred G. and Alice Mary (Twombly) Boulay.
Theresa graduated from Somersworth High School and later from St. Joseph's School of Nursing as an RN.
Theresa married Bradford W. Fancy on August 20, 1955. They were married for 54 years until his death in 2009.
Throughout the course of her career, she worked at Leonard Hospital in Troy, N.Y., as a visiting nurse in Hudson Falls, N.Y., and finally as a school nurse at Margaret Chase Smith School in Sanford, Maine. After her retirement Terry and Brad enjoyed many years of travel, both in the United States and abroad.
She is predeceased by her husband Bradford, and her sisters Linda Morgrage and Lurena Cadorette. She is survived by her sisters Mary Jane Lambert (Ray) and Susan Hodsdon (Bob); brothers Ray Boulay (Pat), Robert Boulay (Nancy) and Richard Boulay (Judy); as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughters Cheryl Hamlin of Castleton, N.Y., Kimberly Perkins and her husband Dean of South Berwick, Maine; three grandchildren Daniel Roy (Elicia) of Ballston Spa, N.Y., Dana Landry (Alex) of South Berwick, Maine and SPC Erica Perkins of El Paso, Texas. Theresa was also a great-grandmother to Cayden and Claire Landry.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, March 6, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020