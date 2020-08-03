1/
Theresa A. Roy
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
ROCHESTER, N.H. – Theresa A. Roy, 76 died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Oct. 4, 1943 in Dover the daughter of Lionel and Mary Jane (Moreau) Rouleau and has resided in this area all of her life.

Theresa graduated from St. Mary High School in 1961. She married the love of her life, Raymond Roy Sr., on June 6, 1964. Though she worked several jobs during her life for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Dover Jr. High School, Christine's Hallmark, Cardinals Restaurant, Cranberries Restaurant, Sherwin Williams and Ross Furniture, her favorite years were those staying home to care for her five children.

Theresa enjoyed going out with her sisters-in-law and friends often. In the most recent years, she enjoyed coffee hour and new friendships in her community as well as donating her time and giving back. Her smile could light up a room and her laughter was contagious. She loved her family completely and that showed by all who surrounded her in her last days.

Members of her family include her five children, Vickie (and Don Parker) Gagnon of Barrington, Tina (and Jason) Howard of Strafford, Raymond Roy, Jr. of Rochester, Jennifer (and Matt) Gilman of Alfred, Maine and Erik (& Aimee) Roy of Dover; nine grandchildren, Brendon (and Courtney) McGrath, Joshua (and Connie) Gagnon, Jacob Howard, Joshua (and Aislinn) Howard, Jonah Howard, Julianna Howard, Sophie, Roy, Colby Roy and Nikki-Anne Healey; three great grandchildren; her brother, Armand (and Norma) Rouleau of Texas; sisters-in-law, Marie (and Walter) Kelly, Irene Thyng and Rachel LaFountain; and many beloved nieces, nephew and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Roy, Sr., her sister, Jeannette Shelanskey and two granddaughters, Jessie Howard and Jordan Howard.

SERVICES: A time of visiting will be Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. follow by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave., Dover. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Seacoast Cancer Center, 789 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820 where Theresa bonded with many beautiful staff members and patients.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
AUG
6
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 2, 2020
Jen, Vickie, Tina, Ray & Erik
I’m so sorry to hear about your Mom. She was such a nice lady & I know how much you’ll miss her.
Sending hugs to all of you~
Karen Wilbur-Sherman
August 2, 2020
To the Roy Family,
Our deepest sympathies to you all. Your mother was a beautiful person and will be greatly missed.
Kim Alty
August 2, 2020
MAY THERESA JOURNEY TO BE WITH OUR LORD"" AND OUR HEAVENLY MOTHER MARY . MAY GOD BLESS THERESA AND ALL HER FAMILY . GARY OTASH
GARY OTASH
Friend
August 2, 2020
Beautiful Spirit Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Stacey Davis
Friend
