H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Theresa Blouin
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Saint Ignatius Parish, Saint Martin’s Church
Somersworth, NH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Ignatius Parish, Saint Martin’s Church
Somersworth, NH
Theresa Blouin Obituary
SOMERWORTH - Theresa Blouin, 87, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bellamy Fields. She was born in Rochester August 13, 1932 the daughter of Albert and Exila (Lessard) Gagne.

She had been employed as an Operator with NE Telephone and later worked at GE.

She was the widow of Richard Blouin, also predeceased in death by sisters Fernande Cook, Florence Chasse and a brother Raymond Gagne.

Survivors include children Donald Blouin and wife Teresa of Clayton, Calif., Denise Nadeau and husband Patrick of Rockford, Mich., and Dianne Aubert and husband Thomas of Rochester; Grandchildren Scott and Mark Nadeau, Alisen (Aubert) Jennings and wife Kaitlyn; a brother Richard Gagne of Ft. Pierce, Fla.

SERVICES: Friends may gather on Wednesday, January 15, from 9:30-10:15 a.m., for visitation at St. Ignatius Parish St. Martin Church with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. For a complete obit and to sign the online guestbook go to www.GrondinFH.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020
